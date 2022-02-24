 Skip to main content
Utica man sentenced for illegal gun possession

  Updated
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man who was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in February after pleading guilty to a separate gun charge two months earlier was sentenced in Oneida County Court Thursday.

Lawrence Napper and two other men were arrested on Feb. 7 after Utica police found a ghost gun in a vehicle during a traffic stop on the corner of Hart and Tracy streets. Napper was then charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.

Napper was supposed to be sentenced earlier this month on the December gun charge, but the hearing was postponed to give the court time to determine if the new charges violated the original plea agreement.

On Thursday, the judge sentenced Napper to eight years in prison, which satisfies all of the charges.

