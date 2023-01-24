Utica man sentenced for robbing $6,700 from KeyBank branch in 2019

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison on Tuesday for robbing a KeyBank in 2019.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 56-year-old William Maybank admitted to robbing about $6,700 from a Utica branch of KeyBank in August of 2019.
Maybank went into the bank and pointed an apparent revolver at the employees and customers before jumping over the counter and ordering one of the workers to remove the cash from the drawers.
After pleading guilty to the charges, Maybank was sentenced to 39 months in prison and restitution for the amount he stole. He will also be under supervised release for five years after he serves his sentence.