Utica man sentenced for stealing UFD utility vehicle in December

UTICA, N.Y. – The man who was arrested a fourth time in one day after stealing a Utica Fire Department utility vehicle is going to prison for two to six years.
Brandon Hatton, 29, pleaded guilty to criminal possession of stolen property following the theft. He was sentenced to prison and owes UFD $50,000 in damages.
Hatton stole the vehicle on Dec. 17, 2021, when it was parked on Bleecker Street.
Police officers then pursued Hatton in the truck onto River Road, Route 12 and the Thruway where Hatton crashed and ran out of the vehicle.
He was caught nearby and arrested.
Earlier that day, he had been arrested for allegedly smashing a restaurant window and breaking into vehicles in Utica.