Utica man sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for trafficking fentanyl

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man was sentenced to more than 8 years in federal prison for his role in trafficking fentanyl in Utica from July 2018 to July 2019.
The Justice Department says the multi-agency investigation into the drug activity started in March of 2017.
Vennie Coleman, 38, was arrested in July of 2019 after authorities found drugs, cash and other evidence of illegal activity while executing a search warrant in Utica.
In addition to 97 months in prison, Coleman was also ordered to pay a judgment of $36,100 and forfeit unrecovered assets he acquired by illegally distributing drugs.