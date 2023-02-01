Utica man sentenced to prison on gun charges following ex-girlfriend's death

UTICA, N.Y. – A man whose illegally-owned gun was at the scene of his ex-girlfriend’s death was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Wednesday.
The Oneida County district attorney says Steven Mancuso's gun was used in the death of Lisa Falange, who was found dead in a home on Leslie Avenue in Utica in 2021. The DA says Mancuso was at the residence when police arrived.
At the time, Mancuso was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm for owning a gun with previous felony convictions.
He was convicted on the gun charges in December of 2022.
Mancuso alleges Falange’s death was a suicide, but the DA says the official manner of her death is still under investigation.