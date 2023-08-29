Utica Man Slashes Deputy's Tires, Taken into Custody and Charged

WHITESTOWN, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Sheriff's Office was called to the Oneida County Jail for disorderly conduct.
When deputies arrived at the Judd Road jail, Jeremy D. Ibanez of Utica met them.
It's reported that Ibanez was dropped off at the jail by State Police "as a courtesy transport."
"It should be noted," the OC Sheriff's Office said, "that this individual was determined to go the Oneida County Jail with malicious intent. He prevaricated his need to get there with the State Police, and they believed that they were providing a courtesy ride to a pedestrian during inclement weather for someone genuinely in need of one."
Shortly after Ibanez was dropped off and State Police left, Ibanez "became upset, pulled out a knife, and started to slash the tires of vehicles belonging to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office employees," the Sheriff's Office said.
"Ibanez was committed to the custody of the Oneida County Correctional Facility with a bail set at $2,500 (Cash) or $10,00 (Bond), to appear in Whitestown Town Court on an upcoming date for five counts of Criminal Mischief 4th, one count of Attempt Criminal Mischief 4th, and six counts of Criminal Tampering 3rd," deputies said.