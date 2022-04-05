Utica man who downloaded 9,000 images of child pornography faces up to 60 years in prison

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – A convicted sex offender from Utica pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges on Tuesday.
John Seiselmyer was charged with receipt and possession of child pornography and admitted to downloading images to a laptop from February to June of 2020 using peer-to-peer file-sharing software.
After searching his apartment, authorities also found more than 9,000 images and more than 950 videos depicting child pornography.
In 2007, Seiselmyer was convicted of criminal sexual act with a victim under 11 years old and served 5 years in state prison.
Seiselmyer faces 15 - 60 years in prison in this case, and is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 2.