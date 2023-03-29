Utica men charged in Saratoga Springs shootout involving off-duty deputy

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Three men from the Utica area who were involved in a shootout with an off-duty sheriff’s deputy in Saratoga Springs this past fall are now facing charges.

According to WNYT in Albany, the men have been identified as Alexander Colon, Christopher Castillo and Darius Wright, and all three are charged with attempted assault.

Vito Caselnova, 25, of Glens Falls, is a sheriff’s deputy from Vermont who was also involved in the gunfight. He was arraigned Tuesday on the charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault, menacing, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm in a sensitive location, two counts of possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and harassment. He faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

The shootout stemmed from a fight between the four suspects on Caroline Street around 3 a.m. on Nov. 20, 2022.

According to Saratoga Springs police, Caselnova was attacked and knocked to the ground during the fight before showing the other men that he was armed with a gun. At that time, one of the Utica men drew a gun and the two fired at each other. The Utica man was hit.

When Saratoga Springs police arrived at the scene, they ordered Caselnova to drop his weapon, but he did not comply. The officers fire about 10 shots at Caselnova and he was hit multiple times.

None of the injuries were life-threatening.

Saratoga Springs public safety commissioner, James Montagnino, says this was the first time in 26 years that Saratoga Springs officers had to discharge a firearm in the line of duty.