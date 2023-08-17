Utica Narcotics Arrest

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Police and Utica Fire units were dispatched to a drug overdose investigation Tuesday afternoon.
First responders were sent to the intersection of South and Steuben streets, where they located a male who had overdosed.
The Utica Fire Department "was able to conduct life saving measures, and the male regained consciousness," officials stated.
While they were helping the male, information was obtained about the dealer of the narcotics related to the overdose.
"The officers were directed to a silver SUV in a nearby parking lot. The officers then went to the vehicle and noticed it to be occupied by a female in the driver's seat. Upon informing her of the reason for the interview, she became extremely irate and uncooperative. Additionally, while speaking with her, they noticed an open can of beer within the vehicle," police said.
They also said that the female, who police have identified as Annesa Mitchell, "became belligerent" and tried to walk away.
As she did this, police noticed a plastic bag in the back pocket of her pants.
And they said that they also "noticed a shape in her pants consistent with drug packaging. Based on these factors and the open container, the officers advised the female that she was not free to leave and attempted to detain her. The female struggled with the officers, and while doing so removed the bag from her pants and clasped it her hands. Ultimately, the officers were able to take control of the bag and noticed that it contained glassine envelopes with a substance consistent with heroin. They were then able to secure both of her hands into handcuffs."
As they were bringing her to the police car, it's alleged that she tried to get rid of the envelopes in a puddle, and she "began to stomp on them attempting to destroy the evidence," officials said.
Mitchell was taken to the Utica Police Department.
Police say, however, that "once there, it appeared that she too was suffering from the effects of opiate overdose. The Utica Fire Department arrived at the station and provided Narcan to Mitchell, which had the desired effects. She was then transported to a local hospital for evaluation."
After release from the hospital, Mitchell was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing governmental administration.