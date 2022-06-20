Utica parolee facing gun charges in Jefferson, Lewis counties following traffic stop

NEW BREMEN, N.Y. – A parolee from Utica who authorities say is connected to a shots-fired incident in Watertown in the summer of 2021 is now facing charges out of Jefferson and Lewis counties.
According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, they were contacted by the Watertown Police Department regarding 41-year-old Benji Reed, who was wanted by New York State Parole and suspected of a crime in Watertown.
On June 8, deputies spotted Reed’s vehicle at a residence on Soft Maple Road and later stopped that vehicle for a violation on Kirschnerville Road. During a search of the vehicle, authorities say they found a 9mm handgun in a handbag on the floor in the back seat, as well as a set of digital scales, packaging material and a small quantity of cocaine.
Reed was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon.
The passenger in the vehicle, Amy L. Deem, of Croghan, was also arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia.
Reed is also accused of shooting at someone during an incident in Watertown in July of 2021. In that case, he was charged with reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.