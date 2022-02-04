Utica police: 16-year-old charged after tossing gun while running from officers

UTICA, N.Y. – A 16-year-old from Utica is facing gun charges after police say he tossed a gun while running from officers Thursday evening.
The teen’s name was not released due to his age.
Police say he and another male were stopped by officers at the intersection of Mary and Milgate streets around 7:30 p.m.
As the officers were talking to the two, the 16-year-old punched the police car and started running away from the scene. Officers caught the teen a short distance away, and found a gun that he appeared to have thrown during the chase.
Police say the loaded 9mm handgun was found in the snow, and thermal images show it had just recently been discarded. The firearm, which was an untraceable “ghost gun,” was seized and the teen was arrested.
He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm, but was released to his guardians with an appearance ticket under the Raise the Age reforms, which prevent courts from charging juveniles as adults for non-violent crimes.
The teen will return to Oneida County Family Court at a later date.