Utica police arrest 2 suspects after assault at Union Station leaves man in critical condition

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police have identified and arrested two teen suspects following a brutal attack at Union Station over the weekend.
Around 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 7, officers were called to the train station after a man was found beaten and bleeding heavily.
Security footage showed three people assaulting the man before fleeing the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.
On Tuesday, Aug. 9, police arrested a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old who were both charged with first-degree gang assault.
Police are still searching for a third 17-year-old suspect and expect he will be charged as well.
The suspects' names will not be released due to their ages, in accordance with New York State law.
Police say the victim is still in critical condition at a local hospital.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 315-223-3510 or submit a tip at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com.