Utica police arrest man accused of threatening convenience store worker with gun

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man who was arguing with someone at a convenience store on Oswego Street was arrested after police say he took out a gun and threatened an employee who tried to intervene.
Police were called to the store around 5 p.m. Thursday when the argument started. By the time they arrived, the suspect was gone.
Officers reviewed the surveillance footage and recognized the suspect as 23-year-old Kayvill Voliton.
Police issued a “be on the lookout” alert for Voliton, and he was found a short time later on Plant Street.
When officers approached him, Voliton ran but was ultimately apprehended in the back of a nearby residence. Officers did not recover the weapon in question during the arrest.
Voliton is charged with criminal contempt, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon. Police say the criminal contempt charge stems from the original argument, which Voliton was having with someone who had an order of protection against him.