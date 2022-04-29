 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY ACROSS ALL OF CENTRAL
NEW YORK...

Relative humidity levels will drop between 15 to 25 percent this
afternoon. Also, expect northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph gusting up
to 30 mph at times, highest in the Catskills. These very dry and
windy conditions will pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread
today across all of Central NY.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14th. No
burn permits are issued.

Utica police arrest man accused of threatening convenience store worker with gun

  • Updated
  • 0
Kayvill Voliton

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man who was arguing with someone at a convenience store on Oswego Street was arrested after police say he took out a gun and threatened an employee who tried to intervene.

Police were called to the store around 5 p.m. Thursday when the argument started. By the time they arrived, the suspect was gone.

Officers reviewed the surveillance footage and recognized the suspect as 23-year-old Kayvill Voliton.

Police issued a “be on the lookout” alert for Voliton, and he was found a short time later on Plant Street.

When officers approached him, Voliton ran but was ultimately apprehended in the back of a nearby residence. Officers did not recover the weapon in question during the arrest.

Voliton is charged with criminal contempt, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon. Police say the criminal contempt charge stems from the original argument, which Voliton was having with someone who had an order of protection against him.

Recommended for you