Utica police arrest man suspected of stealing pickup truck, landscaping equipment

UTICA, N.Y. – A suspect was caught on video stealing a pickup truck with equipment on it that was parked on Whitesboro Street on Saturday. After Utica police posted the video to Facebook, an arrest was made later that day.
Police say 30-year-old Richard Vanleuven, of Herkimer, was located at a residence with the stolen items, which included the truck, a trailer, several lawnmowers and landscaping equipment.
He was arrested and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny.
UPD was assisted by Ilion police in this case.