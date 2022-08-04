Utica police arrest suspect accused of shooting man in legs on Neilson Street

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have made an arrest following an investigation into a shooting that happened about two weeks ago.
The Major Crimes Unit started investigating after a man was shot in the legs on Neilson Street on July 23.
Following the shooting, investigators identified 23-year-old Idris Brown as the suspect and started to search for him.
On Aug. 3, police were called to a fight on Deborah Drive involving Brown. During that investigation, officers received information about the vehicle he was driving.
Police stopped the vehicle on Pleasant Street and found Brown inside. The suspect was arrested and taken to the station where he was charged with first-degree assault, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon. He was also charged with two counts of criminal mischief regarding the fight on Deborah Drive.