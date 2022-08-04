 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values between 95 to 100 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Schuyler, Chemung,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga, Broome and Sullivan
counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be in
the lower elevations and urban areas.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Utica police arrest suspect accused of shooting man in legs on Neilson Street

  • Updated
  • 0
Idris Brown

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have made an arrest following an investigation into a shooting that happened about two weeks ago.

The Major Crimes Unit started investigating after a man was shot in the legs on Neilson Street on July 23.

Following the shooting, investigators identified 23-year-old Idris Brown as the suspect and started to search for him.

On Aug. 3, police were called to a fight on Deborah Drive involving Brown. During that investigation, officers received information about the vehicle he was driving.

Police stopped the vehicle on Pleasant Street and found Brown inside. The suspect was arrested and taken to the station where he was charged with first-degree assault, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon. He was also charged with two counts of criminal mischief regarding the fight on Deborah Drive.

Recommended for you