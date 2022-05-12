Utica police arrest suspect after pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run that left a man in ICU with serious injuries last week.
On May 3, officers were called to the 700 block of Rutger Street after a pedestrian was hit by a car and the driver fled the scene.
A witness told police a maroon-colored vehicle was involved and took a photo of the license plate before the driver sped away.
Following an investigation, police arrested 28-year-old Brittany Morris, of Utica. She is charged with leaving the scene of a serious physical injury accident, which is an E felony.
According to police, the victim was still in the ICU Wednesday more than a week after the incident. His condition is being monitored regularly.