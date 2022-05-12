 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD AGAIN IN CENTRAL NEW YORK...

The combination of low relative humidity values between 20 to 35
percent, east-southeast winds gusting 10 to 15 mph, and full
sunshine on very dry fuels will lead to an elevated risk for
wildfire spread again this afternoon across most of central New
York where full green up has not yet occurred.

This statement has been issued in coordination with the New York
State Department of Environmental Conservation, which has
determined a high fire danger for today. The annual statewide burn
ban is in effect until May 14. No burn permits are issued.

Utica police arrest suspect after pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run

Brittany Morris

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run that left a man in ICU with serious injuries last week.

On May 3, officers were called to the 700 block of Rutger Street after a pedestrian was hit by a car and the driver fled the scene.

A witness told police a maroon-colored vehicle was involved and took a photo of the license plate before the driver sped away.

Following an investigation, police arrested 28-year-old Brittany Morris, of Utica. She is charged with leaving the scene of a serious physical injury accident, which is an E felony.

According to police, the victim was still in the ICU Wednesday more than a week after the incident. His condition is being monitored regularly.

