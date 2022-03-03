Utica police arrest tow truck driver accused of selling vehicle without permission

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of selling a vehicle he towed without the owner’s permission.
The vehicle was reported stolen on Jan. 12, and officers responded to the 1100 block of Nielson Avenue to investigate.
Police learned that 49-year-old Scott Smith had removed the vehicle from the property via private tow. Police did not release details about the circumstances surrounding the tow.
After towing the vehicle, Smith allegedly sold it to a scrapyard.
Smith was arrested on March 2 and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny.