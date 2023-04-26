Utica police arrest woman accused in Elizabeth Street stabbing

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica woman is accused of stabbing another woman several times in the back on the 900 block of Elizabeth Street.
The stabbing happened around 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 23.
When officers arrived at the scene there were multiple people in the street who directed them to the victim, who was suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was sent to St. Elizabeth Medical Center for treatment. Police say her injuries are not considered life-threatening.
During the investigation, police identified 20-year-old Quanasia Archie as the suspect.
On April 25, Archie was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon.