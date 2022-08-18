Utica police asking for help identifying suspect in laundromat theft

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Police Department is investigating a theft at Julian’s Laundromat on Oneida Street and is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect.
Police say the theft happened on Aug 12.
UPD released a photo from security footage showing the man in question, who was wearing a black hat, black tank top and blue jeans at the time of the incident. He was also carrying a black Nike bag.
Anyone who may be able to help police identify or locate the man is asked to call Officer Citriniti at 315-223-3461.