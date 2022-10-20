Utica police called to elementary school in suspected 'swatting' case

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police were called to Jones Elementary School Thursday afternoon in what they believe to be a case of “swatting.”
Someone reported an active shooter at the school around 12:20 p.m.
Utica police say the report was investigated and there was no evidence of an active shooter situation.
Sgt. Mike Curley says this was likely a case of swatting, which is when false reports are made to bring police presence to a certain location.
Curley says the school is secure and no one is in any danger.
It is not yet clear who called to make the report.