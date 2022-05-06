Utica police crack down on dirt bikes, ATVs in the city following complaints

UTICA, N.Y. – After receiving several complaints about motorbikes and ATVs in the city of Utica, police initiated an enforcement detail to investigate in North and East Utica on Thursday.
Last year, legislation was passed that imposes fines and impound fees for anyone operating certain vehicles on city streets, highways, parking lots, or sidewalks. This includes mini bikes, ATVs, golf carts, motor-assisted bicycles, and other devices.
Following the investigation, five dirt bikes were impounded, 12 traffic tickets were issued and two charges were filed. Police say three juveniles were also stopped but were not charged due to their ages.