Utica police find cocaine during apartment search; man arrested

Lewis Wright

UTICA, N.Y. – An investigation into narcotics complaints at a Utica apartment led to a man’s arrest earlier this week.

Members of the Utica Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant at 327 Bleecker St. on March 29. Police say a quantity of cocaine was seized as well as more than $600 from drug sales.

Based on the evidence, police arrested 64-year-old Lewis Wright and charged him with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

