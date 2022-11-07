Utica police find gun in discarded bag on Noyes Street; suspect arrested

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing gun possession charges following an investigation on Noyes Street Sunday morning.
According to Utica police, officers saw a man, later identified as 26-year-old Raheem Hightower, walking in the area of Francis and Noyes streets with a shoulder bag. Police say when Hightower noticed the officers, he dropped the bag over a fence as he walked by and continued down Noyes Street.
The officers went over to the fenced area to investigate and found a handgun sticking out of the bag. The weapon was secured and the officers provided a description of the suspect to other patrol units over the radio.
Hightower was found on Francis Street and taken into custody.
He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of stolen property. Police say other charges are also expected in this case.