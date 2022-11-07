 Skip to main content
Utica police find gun in discarded bag on Noyes Street; suspect arrested

  • Updated
Raheem Hightower

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing gun possession charges following an investigation on Noyes Street Sunday morning.

According to Utica police, officers saw a man, later identified as 26-year-old Raheem Hightower, walking in the area of Francis and Noyes streets with a shoulder bag. Police say when Hightower noticed the officers, he dropped the bag over a fence as he walked by and continued down Noyes Street.

The officers went over to the fenced area to investigate and found a handgun sticking out of the bag. The weapon was secured and the officers provided a description of the suspect to other patrol units over the radio.

Hightower gun arrest

Hightower was found on Francis Street and taken into custody.

He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of stolen property. Police say other charges are also expected in this case.

