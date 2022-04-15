Utica police find open alcohol container during traffic stop; man charge with DWI

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing drunk driving charges following a traffic stop on James Street on April 12.
Police say 24-year-old Hao T. Lam was stopped on the 100 block for vehicle and traffic violations around 11:50 p.m. Officers say they could see an open container of alcohol in plain view, as well as a pistol holster and loose ammunition.
Lam was asked to step out of the vehicle for a sobriety test after officers smelled alcohol on his breath, which he failed.
Lam was then arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, two additional DWI charges and five vehicle and traffic violations.