Utica police investigate 5 shootings, shots-fired calls in 5 days

UTICA, N.Y. -- Five shootings or shots fired incidents in Utica in five days; Tuesday night, two within an hour of each other. A group of teens were shot at during a drive by on the 1500 block of Oneida street around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Several spent shell casings were left behind. Suspects drove away in a dark vehicle.
An hour later, around 9 p.m., two men on bikes were shot at on the 800 block of Jefferson. Four spent shell casings were left behind here. Suspects took off in a white SUV. Utica police don't think these are warning shots.
“We’ve seen numerous shell casings on scene so in my estimation, this is not just a scare tactic; these individuals are in fact trying to hit one another. We had 15 shell casings on one scene; we had 21 on another," says Sgt. Michael Curley, with the Utica Police Department.
Those 36 shell casings were from the weekend. Sunday, a man was shot in the leg, in broad daylight, at Mohawk and Elizabeth Streets. He drove himself to the hospital. Saturday night, a victim arrived at St. Luke's Hospital with a bullet wound to the knee. He was shot on the 1500 block of Elm Street around 6:30 p.m.
An hour later, around 7:30 Saturday night, a home and vehicle on Milgate Street were hit multiple times by gunfire; here, police found 21 spent shell casings. For police, it's not just a matter of figuring out who's responsible; it's a matter of putting together a case that can go to court
“Our intelligence is leading us to believe we know who is involved in these cases. It's simply a case of trying to put a prosecutable case together. It's very difficult when you have uncooperative victims, uncooperative witnesses, people who won't corroborate video, things of that nature," says Sgt. Curley.
Perhaps saddest and most disturbing-a lot of them are children.
“Over the past year, we've arrested individuals as young as 13, carrying loaded handguns," says Sgt. Curley. “We pretty much know the players involved. A lot of them are juveniles unfortunately and a lot of them have been arrested with prior gun crimes, but due to raise the age and reform level crimes, you can't keep these individuals in placement, one, two, they're being left back on the street and three, they're re-offending."
So far, no arrests in any of the five incidents.