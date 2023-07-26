Utica Police investigate stabbing homicide outside Historical Park Apartments

The 911 call came in around 2:50 Wednesday morning. Police and fire officials rushed to Historical Park Apartments.
"Upon arrival, they located a 27-year-old male named Anthony Johnson, suffering from a very serious stab wound to the midsection," said UPD Lt., Michael Curley.
Johnson was rushed to St. Elizabeth Medical Center, but died from his injuries.
"Currently we're actively investigating this case. We're developing suspect information as we speak," said Lt. Curley.
There are potential eyewitnesses.
"We have identified several people who may have witnessed this incident. We've deposed them. We've taken statements. We're still in the process of trying to find if other people are out there," said Lt. Curley.
Police are also watching video of the crime.
"We have obtained surveillance video from multiple locations that show aspects of the fight," said Curley. "So we have several hours of video to go through."
Regional management with the apartment complex was in Utica by 7am, Wednesday.
"Our on-call emergency staff responded with police and right now it's an active investigation and we're just cooperating as much as we can and providing law enforcement whatever they need," says HMR Properties Regional Manager, Ryan Hanrahan.
Tenants at the apartment complex didn't want to talk on camera, but virtually all we spoke with said the problem stems from across West Street, at one of the Rescue Mission facilities. They say some who receive services here are causing problems at their apartment complex. Officials at the Mission have not yet returned our call or text regarding this.
This was Utica's fourth homicide so far this year.