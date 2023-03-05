Utica police investigating after man shot in arm on Lenox Avenue

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police are searching for a suspect following a shooting on Lenox Avenue over the weekend.
The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on March 4 on the 1100 block of Lenox Avenue.
When police arrived at the scene, they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to the arm. Police say he was shot during a gathering inside a residence.
The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center to be treated. Police say he is expected to survive.
Anyone with information that may help police with this investigation can call the Major Crimes Unit at 315-223-3556 or leave an anonymous tip with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.