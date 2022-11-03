Utica police investigating after man shot in leg on Kemble Street

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg on Kemble Street Thursday afternoon.
Police were called to the 1500 block around 3 p.m. after people reported shots fired in the area.
Officers found more than 15 spent shell casings at the scene but did not find anyone hurt.
Witnesses told the officers that individuals inside a vehicle drove by and shot at a group of people standing in a driveway.
About an hour after the investigation began, police were notified of a male victim who walked into St. Elizabeth Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the back of his leg.
The Major Crimes Unit is investigating and asking anyone with information to call 315-223-3556 or submit an anonymous tip at mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com.