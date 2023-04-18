Utica police investigating after money, equipment stolen from local church

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are investigating a theft at St. Mary of Mount Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Church.
It is not clear exactly when the theft happened, but church workers noticed items were missing on Tuesday.
Police say some money was stolen, as well as batteries, chargers for power tools and a leaf blower. According to the church, a candle stand lock was broken and about $10 was taken.
Police believe the theft happened sometime in the past few days.
It appears the thieves entered through the garage door of the church.
Anyone with information that may help with the investigation can contact Utica police at 315-223-3510.