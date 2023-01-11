Utica police investigating at scene of homicide on Eagle Street

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are investigating a homicide that happened on Eagle Street overnight.
Police had not released many details as of Wednesday morning, but say one person is dead.
Forensic teams were at the scene on Eagle Street near Linwood Place Wednesday morning investigating and collecting evidence.
A blue tarp is covering the front porch and entrance to the residence. It is not yet clear if the homicide happened inside or outside the home.
This is a developing story and will be updated.