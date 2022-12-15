 Skip to main content
Utica police investigating fatal shooting on Armory Drive

  Updated
  • 0
Utica police truck

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police are investigating a homicide after a man died from multiple gunshot wounds at St. Elizabeth Medical Center early Thursday morning.

Officers were notified about a shooting on Armory Drive around 12:40 a.m. and headed to the scene. On the way, they learned the victim had been taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

The victim, later identified as 20-year-old Tirus Freeman, ultimately died of his injuries. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 315-223-3556 or leave an anonymous tip at: www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com.

