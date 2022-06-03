Utica police investigating stabbing outside North Utica McDonald's

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are still on-scene investigating after a woman was stabbed in the vicinity of the McDonald’s on North Genesee Street Friday afternoon.
Officers were called to the scene around 3:40 p.m. for a domestic dispute and soon learned someone had been stabbed.
The woman was sent to St. Elizabeth Medical Center for treatment, but police do not know the extent of her injuries at this time.
At 5 p.m. there was still a heavy police presence and caution tape was placed around a section of the parking lot.
Police say someone is detained in connection with this incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated.