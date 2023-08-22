Utica Police Investigating Suspicious Death on Dudley Avenue

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Police officers are examining evidence in a suspicious death case on Dudley Avenue.
Police say one man is dead.
They're calling it a suspicious death that needs further investigation, starting with an autopsy.
Just before 7 a.m., UPD and Utica firefighters were called to a home on the 1100 block of Dudley Avenue.
Inside, they discovered the body.
The home is taped off with a car in the driveway.
It's not yet known when or how the man died.
A name has not been released.
Utica Police Lt. Michael Curley said that the department is "looking for any witnesses, video or canvass we may be able to undertake in order to determine what happened in the residence."
"At this point," he continued, "we really don't know what we have other than a suspicious death investigation, and we hope the internal investigation will allow us to undertake exactly what we have."
An autopsy report is expected tomorrow.