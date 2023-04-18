 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Utica police investigating theft of donation money, equipment at local church

  • Updated
  • 0

Police say cash, batteries and chargers for power tools were recently stolen from St. Mary of Mount Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Church.

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are investigating a theft at St. Mary of Mount Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Church.

It is not clear exactly when the theft happened, but church workers noticed items were missing on Tuesday.

Police say some donation money was stolen, as well as batteries, chargers for power tools and a leaf blower.

Police believe the theft happened sometime in the past few days.

It appears the thieves entered through the garage door of the church.

Anyone with information that may help with the investigation can contact Utica police at 315-223-3510.

St. Mary of Mount Carmel

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you