Utica police investigating theft of donation money, equipment at local church

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are investigating a theft at St. Mary of Mount Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Church.
It is not clear exactly when the theft happened, but church workers noticed items were missing on Tuesday.
Police say some donation money was stolen, as well as batteries, chargers for power tools and a leaf blower.
Police believe the theft happened sometime in the past few days.
It appears the thieves entered through the garage door of the church.
Anyone with information that may help with the investigation can contact Utica police at 315-223-3510.