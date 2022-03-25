Utica Police investigating thefts of ATM machines

Suspects have been brazenly stealing entire ATM machines in the city of Utica since December. They tried to steal one at Steuben Mini Mart December 22nd. The same day, they stole one from Sabatino's on Whitesboro Street. January 24th, they stole one from Harbi Laundry, on Mohawk Street, and just yesterday, one was stolen from Kennedy Plaza Apartments.
“It appears that they're simply unplugging the machine basically from the wall, it's not secured in any fashion, there's not an alarm in any fashion. Just kind of unplugging it and they're assisting each other in carrying the machine out the window. They've taken over $30,000 in proceeds from all these machines so far," says Sgt. Michael Curley, of UPD.
Najeeb Musaeed owns all four ATMs, along with several others in the city, but says this is the first time anything like this has happened in his 10 years in the business. He describes the theft on Whitesboro Street.
“We close like 1:00. Thirty minutes or 20 minutes later, they just came, two guys, went in the front of the door and they broke the door and just dragged the window. And the problem is we didn't have trackers before for the ATMs so they got away with it. Now, we installed all in our ATMs, trackers," says Musaeed.
The thefts were bold.
“Entered through an open window in the apartment complex, then exited through the front door of the apartment complex, holding the ATM machine," says Sgt. Curley. “Two of the cases, they've broken out the front window of the business, which has set off an alarm."
If you recognize any of the suspects in the surveillance photos, police ask you to contact them at 315 223 3510.