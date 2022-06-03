Utica police make an arrest following a stabbing in North Utica

UPDATE: A woman is in serious but stable condition following a stabbing in North Utica on Friday afternoon.
Utica Police say they arrived to find the woman suffering from multiple stab wounds to her neck and body.
Witnesses helped until her until rescue crews arrived. Witnesses also helped police with a description of the suspect and the car he was driving.
UPD was able to track Terry Evans to Herkimer and he was taken into custody after being pulled over in a traffic stop.
Evans is facing attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon charges.
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are still on-scene investigating after a woman was stabbed in the vicinity of the McDonald’s on North Genesee Street Friday afternoon.
Officers were called to the scene around 3:40 p.m. for a domestic dispute and soon learned someone had been stabbed.
The woman was sent to St. Elizabeth Medical Center for treatment, but police do not know the extent of her injuries at this time.
At 5 p.m. there was still a heavy police presence and caution tape was placed around a section of the parking lot.
Police say someone is detained in connection with this incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated.