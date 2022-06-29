Utica police make arrest after man walks into hospital with stab wound

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica parolee is facing charges after allegedly stabbing someone on Mohawk Street earlier this month.
According to Utica police, a man walked into St. Elizabeth Medical Center on June 4 after being stabbed in the stomach. The victim told police he was in an argument on the 800 block of Mohawk Street when a man, who he was acquainted with, allegedly pulled out a pocket knife, stabbed him and ran away.
Police spoke with witnesses and reviewed surveillance footage from the incident during the investigation.
With the help of New York State Parole, police located and arrested 35-year-old Ray Colon-Ortiz on June 24.
Colon-Ortiz is charged with second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon.