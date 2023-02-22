Utica police make arrest in drug dealing investigation at apartment building

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police made an arrest Tuesday following a lengthy investigation into drug dealing complaints at the Lillian Cooper Apartments on Genesee Street.
Just after noon on Tuesday, Utica police spotted the suspect in the investigation, 53-year-old Norman Hamlin, riding a bike on Cornelia Place. Members of the Crime Prevention Unit stopped Hamlin, who initially tried to flee on his bike. Following a brief struggle, Hamlin was taken into custody.
Utica police searched Hamlin when he was in custody and executed a search warrant at his apartment. Police say felony-level amounts of heroin and cocaine were found, as well as packaging materials and cash.
Hamlin was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Unit also assisted with this investigation.