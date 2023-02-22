 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to two tenths of an inch.

* WHERE...In New York...Oneida county.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening and morning commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation starts off as a period of
snow, heavy at times this afternoon. The snow is then forecast
to change over to sleet and freezing rain after 11 PM this
evening. Periods of light freezing rain, rain or sleet
continue overnight into Thursday morning. Temperatures hover
in the mid 20s to lower 30s through the event.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Utica police make arrest in drug dealing investigation at apartment building

  • Updated
  • 0
Norman Hamlin

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police made an arrest Tuesday following a lengthy investigation into drug dealing complaints at the Lillian Cooper Apartments on Genesee Street.

Just after noon on Tuesday, Utica police spotted the suspect in the investigation, 53-year-old Norman Hamlin, riding a bike on Cornelia Place. Members of the Crime Prevention Unit stopped Hamlin, who initially tried to flee on his bike. Following a brief struggle, Hamlin was taken into custody.

Utica police searched Hamlin when he was in custody and executed a search warrant at his apartment. Police say felony-level amounts of heroin and cocaine were found, as well as packaging materials and cash.

Hamlin was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Unit also assisted with this investigation.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

