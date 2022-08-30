 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Utica police make assault arrest after man shot with pellet gun during fight

  • Updated
  • 0
Eh LerDar Lay

UTICA, N.Y. – A 19-year-old from Utica is charged with assault after police say he shot someone in the face during a fight.

The arrest happened after police were called to the 1400 block of Dudley Avenue for a shots fired report around midnight Tuesday.

The 22-year-old victim told police a man he knew pulled out what he thought was a handgun and fired a shot at him while the two were fighting.

Police say the victim's injuries indicated he was likely shot with a pellet or BB gun.

Following the investigation, Eh LerDar Lay was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Recommended for you