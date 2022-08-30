Utica police make assault arrest after man shot with pellet gun during fight

UTICA, N.Y. – A 19-year-old from Utica is charged with assault after police say he shot someone in the face during a fight.
The arrest happened after police were called to the 1400 block of Dudley Avenue for a shots fired report around midnight Tuesday.
The 22-year-old victim told police a man he knew pulled out what he thought was a handgun and fired a shot at him while the two were fighting.
Police say the victim's injuries indicated he was likely shot with a pellet or BB gun.
Following the investigation, Eh LerDar Lay was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.