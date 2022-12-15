Utica police make gun arrest after man accidentally shot in ear

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing gun charges after police say someone was accidentally shot in the ear early Thursday morning.
Police were called to a home on the 1300 block of Mary Street around 1:40 a.m. for a report of someone hit by gunfire. The man who was shot in the ear was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center for treatment.
Police say it happened at the home of 51-year-old Michael Durso, who provided police information that contradicted what the victim told them.
The two eventually admitted to police that while handling a .22 caliber handgun, the firearm discharged and the victim was shot in the ear.
After finding the handgun in the home, Durso was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment.