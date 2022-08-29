Utica police make gun arrest during investigation at Proctor Park

UTICA, N.Y. – A 15-year-old is facing charges after police say he was found with a gun during an investigation at Proctor Park Sunday evening.
Utica police officers went to the park just after 5 p.m. where a group was reportedly being disorderly. While speaking with the individuals, an officer noticed what appeared to be the outline of a handgun in someone’s pocket. Following a frisk, police say the officer found a 9mm handgun in one pocket and a magazine with ammunition in the other pocket.
When the suspect was taken to the station, police learned he was 15 years old. Due to his age, his name will not be released.
The teen was charged with criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon.