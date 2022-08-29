 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up into the mid to upper 90s expected.

* WHERE...Oneida, Southern Cayuga, Yates, Seneca, Onondaga,
Schuyler, Tompkins, and Madison Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Utica police make gun arrest during investigation at Proctor Park

  • Updated
  • 0
Gun arrest at Proctor Park

UTICA, N.Y. – A 15-year-old is facing charges after police say he was found with a gun during an investigation at Proctor Park Sunday evening.

Utica police officers went to the park just after 5 p.m. where a group was reportedly being disorderly. While speaking with the individuals, an officer noticed what appeared to be the outline of a handgun in someone’s pocket. Following a frisk, police say the officer found a 9mm handgun in one pocket and a magazine with ammunition in the other pocket.

When the suspect was taken to the station, police learned he was 15 years old. Due to his age, his name will not be released.

The teen was charged with criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon.

