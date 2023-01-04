Utica police make gun arrest shortly after shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured on Seymour Avenue

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a gun arrest was made right after a shooting on Seymour Avenue Monday night that left one man dead and another in critical condition.
After hearing shots fired on the 1200 block of Seymour Avenue around 10:30 p.m., officers on an unrelated call nearby started heading toward the scene to investigate.
When they reached the intersection with Square Street, the officers noticed a light green minivan driving erratically. The driver of the van started turning one way and then quickly turned the opposite way without signaling. Because of the traffic violations, police followed the van and tried to conduct a stop.
The driver of the van then started speeding away before finally stopping on the 1100 block of Seymour Avenue. Three males ran out of the van, one heading east and the other two west through driveways and backyards in the neighborhood.
As the officers were chasing one of the suspects, later identified as 19-year-old Abdulkadir Ali, they saw him jump over a fence and one of the officers stopped him in the neighboring yard and took him into custody.
While searching the area around the fence, the officers also found a 9mm handgun.
Ali was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.
Police say multiple shell casings were found at the scene of the shooting but it is unclear if any matched the gun recovered during Ali’s arrest.
The investigation is ongoing and other charges are possible.
Police also released surveillance footage on social media asking for the public’s help in identifying the other two males who fled from the van.
During Monday night’s shooting, 25-year-old William Morris was shot in the head and died at the hospital from his injuries. A second unnamed victim who was shot in the abdomen is still in critical condition at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
Anyone with information can reach out to the Major Crimes Unit at 315-223-3556 or submit an anonymous tip through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.