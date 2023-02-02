Utica police: Man fatally shoots himself after shooting girlfriend at Utica convenience store

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO
1 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds to 35 knots and waves
11 to 15 feet. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy
freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater expected,
and may rapidly accumulate on vessels.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario from
Sodus Bay to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 10 PM EST this evening. For
the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, from 1 AM Friday to 1 AM EST
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO
1 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds to 35 knots and waves
11 to 15 feet. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy
freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater expected,
and may rapidly accumulate on vessels.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario from
Sodus Bay to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 10 PM EST this evening. For
the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, from 1 AM Friday to 1 AM EST
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO NOON
EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...In New York, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida,
Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan
counties. In Pennsylvania, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne
counties.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to noon EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chills are expected to
be Friday evening into early Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

&&

Utica police: Man fatally shoots himself after shooting girlfriend at Utica convenience store

  • Updated
  • 0
Police at Dari-Del
Dari-Del shooting

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police say they found a man dead inside the Dari-Del on Noyes Street after he allegedly shot his girlfriend and then himself Thursday afternoon.

Authorities were first called to the scene around 1:30 p.m.

Police entered the building just after 3 p.m. to investigate and found the man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities did not immediately enter the building because the man was armed and they were not sure of his condition.

According to police, a woman says she was shot in the abdomen by her boyfriend outside the Dari-Del. Then, police say the boyfriend went inside the store and shot himself. 

The man has been identified as Jakwon Ramos, 27, of New York City.

The woman was taken to the hospital to undergo surgery for her injuries. Police did not have an update on her condition as of 5 p.m.

Police arrive at Dar-Del shooting scene

The METRO SWAT team and a robotic vehicle from Herkimer Police Department were also brought in to assist during the active scene.

The investigation into the events leading up to the incident is ongoing.

Kernan Elementary School and Donovan Middle School were also on precautionary lockout for a short time during the incident.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you