Utica police: Man fatally shoots himself after shooting girlfriend at Utica convenience store

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police say they found a man dead inside the Dari-Del on Noyes Street after he allegedly shot his girlfriend and then himself Thursday afternoon.
Authorities were first called to the scene around 1:30 p.m.
Police entered the building just after 3 p.m. to investigate and found the man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities did not immediately enter the building because the man was armed and they were not sure of his condition.
According to police, a woman says she was shot in the abdomen by her boyfriend outside the Dari-Del. Then, police say the boyfriend went inside the store and shot himself.
The man has been identified as Jakwon Ramos, 27, of New York City.
The woman was taken to the hospital to undergo surgery for her injuries. Police did not have an update on her condition as of 5 p.m.
The METRO SWAT team and a robotic vehicle from Herkimer Police Department were also brought in to assist during the active scene.
The investigation into the events leading up to the incident is ongoing.
Kernan Elementary School and Donovan Middle School were also on precautionary lockout for a short time during the incident.