Utica police: Man found dead inside store during shooting investigation on Noyes Street

  • Updated
Police at Dari-Del
Dari-Del shooting

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police say they found a man dead inside the Dari-Del on Noyes Street after he allegedly shot his girlfriend and then himself.

Police entered the building just after 3 p.m. to investigate and confirm the man was dead. Authorities were not sure of the man's condition for roughly two hours as they tried to communicate with him using a bullhorn outside the store. 

According to police, a woman says she was shot in the abdomen by her boyfriend at Dari-Del. Then, police say the boyfriend went inside the store and shot himself. A 911 call reporting the initial shooting came in around 1:30 p.m.

Police arrive at Dar-Del shooting scene

Traffic is blocked at Noyes and York streets and drivers should avoid the area.

Kernan Elementary School and Donovan Middle School were on precautionary lockout during the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

