Utica police: Man found dead inside store during shooting investigation on Noyes Street

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police say they found a man dead inside the Dari-Del on Noyes Street after he allegedly shot his girlfriend and then himself.
Police entered the building just after 3 p.m. to investigate and confirm the man was dead. Authorities were not sure of the man's condition for roughly two hours as they tried to communicate with him using a bullhorn outside the store.
According to police, a woman says she was shot in the abdomen by her boyfriend at Dari-Del. Then, police say the boyfriend went inside the store and shot himself. A 911 call reporting the initial shooting came in around 1:30 p.m.
Traffic is blocked at Noyes and York streets and drivers should avoid the area.
Kernan Elementary School and Donovan Middle School were on precautionary lockout during the incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated.