Utica police searching for attempted murder suspect accused in Oneida Street shooting

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are looking for a suspect wanted on an attempted murder charge following a shooting near Oneida Square in December 2022.
The warrant is for the arrest of 44-year-old Sonny Breton, who allegedly shot a man in the back on the 1300 block of Oneida Street on Dec. 14, 2022. It happened around 9:40 p.m. that night. Police said the man was expected to survive.
Anyone with information on Breton’s whereabouts is asked to reach out to the Utica Police Department’s Warrants Unit at 315-690-1834.