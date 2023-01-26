Utica police searching for suspect in Cornhill shooting

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the leg Thursday morning in Cornhill.
Police say the victim was shot once in the leg at the intersection of James Street and Dudley Avenue around 10 a.m.
He was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center with injuries police say do not appear to be life-threatening.
The suspect is a Black male who was wearing black clothing and a black face mask at the time of the shooting. He was last seen running north on Seymour Avenue.
“At this point, we’re reviewing all surveillance video and talking to witnesses to try to determine the nexus between the two parties, and what had transpired prior to the shooting. But it’s very early in the investigation and part of what we’re doing right now,” said UPD Sgt. Mike Curley.
Anyone with information that may help this investigation can reach out to Utica police or leave an anonymous tip with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.