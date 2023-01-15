Utica police searching for suspect who allegedly broke into 2 homes and sexually assaulted 2 females

UTICA, N.Y - Utica police are asking for the public's help identifying the person seen in a Ring camera video following two reported break-ins and sexual assaults.
Police believe the male could be a suspect in two alleged sexual assault cases that happened in close proximity Saturday night.
Police say on Saturday just before 7 p.m., they were dispatched to a home on South Street for a burglary in progress. Police say a 15-year-old girl reported she went into her house to get some items when she encountered a man in a bedroom.
The teen said the man ran toward her, and she tried to run from her home. She stated she was grabbed by the man and thrown to the couch. She told police he put his hand over her mouth and threatened to kill her if she made a sound. They say the man tried to unzip her pants and force his hand down them, but the victim was able to break free and run from the home.
When officers got to the house, the man had left.
Shortly after this, officers were dispatched to an address on Hilton Avenue regarding another burglary and alleged sexual assault.
This time, a 67-year-old woman said she was sleeping on her living room couch when she noticed a man walking up her stairs. She said she yelled at the man, but he proceeded toward her and sexually assaulted her in the living room. She was able to get away and run to a neighbor's house, according to police. That's where she called 911.
Police are working to identify and locate the man pictured in this video.
They are asking for the public’s assistance with this investigation.
Call Utica Police at 315-223-3461 with any information.
Police are also urging people to ensure their homes are locked.
If you witness anything suspicious around your home, call 911 or 315-735- 3301 immediately.