Utica police searching for suspects in ATM thefts

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are searching for suspects in various ATM thefts around the city over the past few months.
Police say the ATMs were stolen from the following locations:
- Steuben Mini Market, 1400 Steuben St.
- Sabatino’s, 1606 Whitesboro St.
- Harbi Laundry, 1122 Mohawk St.
- Kennedy Plaza
The thefts at the Stueben Mini Market and Sabatino’s happened on Dec. 22, 2021, and at Harbi Laundry in January. The Kennedy Plaza theft was this past Thursday, March 24.
Four unidentified individuals were caught on camera during the Kennedy Plaza theft, and cameras captured two males during each of the other incidents.
Police released photos on social media in an effort to identify the suspects or the vehicles they drove off in.
Anyone with information can call UPD at 315-223-3510 or leave an anonymous tip at mohawkvalleycimestoppers.com.
Police are also asking business owners in the area who may have experienced similar incidents to contact authorities and file a report.