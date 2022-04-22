Utica police sergeant reinstated following excessive force investigation

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Police Department sergeant who has been on leave for nearly two years during an excessive force investigation will soon return to full duty.
The city had sought to terminate Sgt. Sam Geddes over his questionable conduct during an incident in August of 2020.
At that time, Geddes responded to a larceny call on Blandina Street in Utica. At the scene, a woman was claiming a man had driven off in a car with her medicine inside. The man in question then accused the same woman of stealing his gold chain.
As police were trying to investigate, Sgt. Geddes and the woman started yelling and cursing at each other. The woman then threw what appeared to be a bag of garbage off of a second-floor balcony toward Geddes.
That’s when the sergeant sprayed pepper spray toward the woman while she was still on the second floor several feet away.
Based on bodycam footage from the incident, the police department launched an investigation into Geddes conduct and suspended him for 30 days without pay.
Following the investigation, the City of Utica sought to terminate Geddes on the charges of excessive force and conduct unbecoming an officer.
Geddes, through his union representation, fought the decision which ultimately went to arbitration. Geddes was placed on paid administrative leave after the first 30-day suspension, and has remained on leave throughout the process, which was prolonged by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On April 18, the arbitrator found Geddes guilty of conduct not becoming an officer, but not guilty of excessive force.
Based on the findings, Geddes will not be terminated, but he is suspended for a total of 35 days, including the original suspension. Geddes was also ordered to complete remedial instruction focused on anger management and de-escalation.
Geddes will return to duty after the five additional days of suspension are served.