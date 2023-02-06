Utica police still searching for person of interest in January shooting on Oneida Street

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are searching for an individual they would like to question about a shooting on Oneida Street last month.
Just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 10, a man was shot in the arm and leg on Oneida Street near Clinton Place. By the time officers arrived at the scene, the victim and suspect were gone, but they did find several spent shell casings in a driveway.
While investigating the scene, police were notified that the victim was at St. Elizabeth Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the arm and leg. The injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to police.
The Major Crimes Unit has been investigating over the past several weeks, and the police department has released multiple photos on social media in an effort to find a person of interest in the shooting. Photos were posted on Jan. 18 and more enhanced, clear photos were posted Monday.
Anyone with information can call the unit at 315-223-3556 or send an anonymous tip to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.